Valentino Rossi poised for Aragon Grand return 24 days after breaking leg

Italian motorcycling ace Valentino Rossi said today he will try to return to action at this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix in Spain just 24 days after suffering a double leg fracture.

The 38-year-old completed 20 laps around the Misano circuit on Tuesday after Monday’s first training session was cut short by rain.

“I managed to complete 20 laps and find the answers which I had been looking for,” the nine-time world champion said.

“Obviously at the end of the test I had a bit of pain, but this morning (Wednesday) I went to Dr. (Raffaele) Pascarella for a medical check-up, and the result was positive.

“I have decided to leave for Aragon to try to ride the weekend. If I am declared fit to compete, I will have the real answer after the first free practice session.”

He added: “See you in Aragon.”

Rossi underwent surgery on September 1, a day after a crash in training, discharging himself from hospital the following day.

His Yahama team said the veteran racer would undergo more tests in Spain before competing.

If Rossi cannot compete his place should be taken by Dutch Superbike rider Michael van der Mark.

Rossi missed the San Marino Grand Prix but remains fourth in the standings, 42 points behind world champion Marc Marquez of Spain and Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso with five rounds to go.

Rossi won the Dutch MotoGP in Assen in June to reignite his dream of a 10th world title with the final race of the season which finishes on November 12 in Valencia.

