Supra SAEIndia Formula 2017: Car made by Pune students bags 3rd prize in state, 7th in country

Team Screw Drivers from the Dhole-Patil College of Engineering, Kharadi, earned the seventh position among the top colleges from around the country at the Supra SAEIndia Formula 2017 for engineering colleges held recently at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. As many as 3,000 engineering students from 126 college teams competed to conceive, design and fabricate a small Formula Prototype car.

The mechanical and automobile engineering students of Dhole-Patil College of Engineering entered the competition with a single-seater race car prepared as per the rules laid out by Supra SAEIndia, which has been conducting this competition for the last six years.

The race car of team Screw Drivers, led by Sanket Kubade, achieved a maximum speed of 110-kmph at the competition. “Last year when we participated in the same competition, we got out in the brake test. Since then, we were working on this car. Last time, we did not get time to test the car. This time, we tested the design for almost 20 days. After meeting so many teams of different colleges and seeing their designs, we got to know where we stand. It was a learning experience. We have already begun working on our next car. Hopefully, next year we will grab a better position in the same competition,” said Kubade, leader of the team Screw Drivers.

He added, “To work on such a project, it’s very important to have a good team. We have divided ourselves into various teams — steering, suspension, transmission, design, brake and marketing. If our next car turns out the way we are expecting it to be, we may send an entry for a similar competition in Germany.”

The other students in the team were Bhimashankar Davanipurge, Kunalsingh Rajput, Ajay Titme, Vikram Shingade, Jayesh Renge, Ravi Jadhav, Shubham Bakde, Chaitanya Kumbhar, Kunal Bagul, Ronak Rathod, Vineeth, Manjunath, Krushna, Harshal and Kishan. Prof Jagdish Bayas and Maheshwar C were the teachers who guided the teams. The Director of the college, Sagar Dhole-Patil, Secretary Uma Dhole-Patil and Principal Dr Abhijit Dandwate also helped the team prepare for the competition.

“Supra SAEIndia Formula 2017 is a unique competition in which a team has to make a single-seater race car as per the guidelines laid down by the organisers. I am extremely happy that students of our college completed the task and achieved the distinction,” said Sagar Dhole-Patil.

