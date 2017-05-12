Stirling Moss returns home after 134 days in hospital

Stirling Moss still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake. (Source: Reuters) Stirling Moss still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake. (Source: Reuters)

British Formula One great Stirling Moss has returned home after 134 days in hospital battling a chest infection, a statement on his personal website said on Thursday. The 87-year-old was admitted to hospital on Dec. 22 in Singapore, where he had been due to embark on a Christmas cruise with friends.

“He is thrilled to be back where he belongs,” the statement said. “He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew.” Moss, who is widely regarded as the greatest grand prix driver never to win the world championship, would be watching this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix from the comfort of his own bedroom, it said.

Moss drove alongside Argentina’s five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio at Mercedes and finished runner-up four years in a row from 1955.

Moss was the first British driver to win the British grand prix, in 1955.

