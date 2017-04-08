Sergio Perez eighth fastest at Chinese GP qualifying

Sergio Perez finished seventh in the season opener Australian GP. (Source: File) Sergio Perez finished seventh in the season opener Australian GP. (Source: File)

Sergio Perez clocked the eighth fastest time for Force India while teammate Esteban Ocon was eliminated in Q1 of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix qualifying here today.

Ocon should have comfortably made the second session but he encountered yellow flags on his flying lap. Perez, however, was pleased with his performance.

“It’s (the performance) probably a bit better than I expected, but the team did a fantastic job getting the car in shape for qualifying considering the lack of track time we had yesterday,” said Perez.

“All of my laps were clean and tidy and I think we maximised the performance today. It’s looking like we will have a wet race, which could generate some more opportunities because there will be a lot of unknowns about how the wet tyres will perform,” added the Mexican.

Force India had scored a double points finish in the season opener in Australia where Perez and Ocon finished seventh and 10th respectively.

Their closest rivals Williams put both their cars in Q3 with Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll qualifying in sixth and 10th place.

