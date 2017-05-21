Sebastien Bourdais suffers multiple fractures in devastating Indianapolis 500 crash

Sebastien Bourdais is getting treated at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. (Source: AP) Sebastien Bourdais is getting treated at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. (Source: AP)

Sebastien Bourdais met with a devastating crash during the qualifying round for the Indianapolis 500 and have been shifted to a hospital for surgery.

Bourdais is suffering multiple fractures to his pelvis and right hip after his Honda-powered car lost control. The French driver has been taken to the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, according to a statement by IndyCar.

Driving for Dale Coyne Racing, Bourdais rammed into the safety barriers at the second turn.

Dale Coyne, who will most likely need a replacement driver soon, assured the media that Bourdais is in good hands at the hospital. He said, “Sebastien is in good hands here at IU Methodist Hospital with the staff and now we just wait for him to recover.”

The 38-year-old completed the fastest laps of the day, two laps at over 231 mph. After video screens at the venue showed his car flipped and in funmes, the safety team rushed to the Formula One driver’s rescue and took 10 minutes to get him out of the car.

Track officials said that he never lost his consciousness while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Fernando Alonso, two-time Formula One champion, hoped for Bourdais’ quick recovery. “I know him from F1 time, and also yesterday we were talking in the casino, in the event, all together about the cars, about how he feels here, how fast he was on Friday,” Alonso said. “He was still very fast today.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd