Sebastian Vettel to stay with Ferrari for three more years

The German had been out of contract at the end of this season. Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen has already agreed a contract extension for 2018, keeping Ferrari's line-up unchanged for next year.

By: Reuters | Francorchamps (belgium) | Published:August 26, 2017 4:10 pm
Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Formula One Sebastian Vettel is 14 points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in the current championship. (Source: Reuters)
Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his Ferrari contract for three more years to the end of 2020, the Italian team said in a statement on Saturday.

Vettel is 14 points clear of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in the current championship ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

