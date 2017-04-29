Latest News

Sebastian Vettel sets pace in third practice for Russian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel kept Ferrari ahead of champions Mercedes in final Russian Grand Prix practice.

By: AP | Sochi | Published:April 29, 2017 4:17 pm
Sebastian Vettel is seven points clear of Lewis Hamilton after winning two of the first three races. (Source: Reuters)

Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the third and final practice for the Russian Grand Prix as Ferrari maintained its advantage over Mercedes on Saturday.

The Formula One leader’s time was the fastest of the weekend so far, underlining Vettel’s status as the man to beat in qualifying later Saturday.

His Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was second, 0.337 seconds back, followed by the Mercedes cars of Valtteri Bottas in third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Ferrari has topped all three practices on a Sochi track which had been widely expected to favor Mercedes.

Technical problems continued to dog Red Bull. Daniel Ricciardo briefly stopped on the track, a day after his teammate Max Verstappen’s car broke down.

Renault rushed to change Jolyon Palmer’s engine ahead of qualifying after car problems prevented him from setting a time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai