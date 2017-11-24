Top Stories

Sebastian Vettel faster than Lewis Hamilton in first Abu Dhabi GP practice

Sebastian Vettel was fastest Friday in the in first practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with world champion Lewis Hamilton second

By: AP | Published: November 24, 2017 6:19 pm
Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula One, F1, sports news, Indian Express Vettel won the last race in Brazil. (Source: AP)
Sebastian Vettel was fastest Friday in the in first practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with world champion Lewis Hamilton second. In hot conditions at the Yas Marina circuit, the Ferrari driver was .120 seconds quicker.

Vettel won the last race in Brazil, but Hamilton clinched his fourth Formula One title and third with Mercedes the race before and faces no pressure in the season finale.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third quickest, .148 behind Vettel.

Also, Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley was handed a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race for extra engine-part changes amid ongoing reliability issues with supplier Renault.

