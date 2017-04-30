Latest News

Russian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas beats Sebastian Vettel for first F1 win

Valtteri Bottas seized the first F1 win of his career at the Russian GP as he managed to hold his nerve over the tense closing laps.

By: AP | Sochi | Published:April 30, 2017 8:07 pm
Russian Grand Prix, Russian GP, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Bottas, Ferrari, mercedes, Formula One, F1, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Valtteri Bottas started third but snatched the lead on the first lap. (Source: Reuters)

Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen took third in the second Ferrari, 10.3 seconds further back.

“Took quite a while, more than 80 races,” said Bottas, who had his debut with Williams in 2013. “Worth the wait.”

Vettel was left fuming after his hopes of passing Bottas on the last lap were dashed by having to lap the Williams of Felipe Massa. “What was that?” Vettel asked over the team radio in apparent frustration that Massa hadn’t moved out of his way swiftly enough.

Vettel’s second place meant the German extended his standings lead to 13 points over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed fifth, ahead of the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Eighth went to Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, with Massa and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz claiming the final points.

 

