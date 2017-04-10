Ruhaan Alva wins Easykart Championship in Italy

Ruhaan Alva did extremely well to qualify for pole position in a field of 27 racers. (Source: Facebook) Ruhaan Alva did extremely well to qualify for pole position in a field of 27 racers. (Source: Facebook)

India’s Ruhaan Alva won the Easykart Championship in Lonato in Italy, overtaking two front runners on the last lap. Ruhaan, the 10-year-old schoolboy from Bangalore, had won the Mini 60 class race in the first round last month in Castelletto, Italy, but decided to move to the more competitive Easykart 60 category.

The Indian youngster did extremely well to qualify for pole position in a field of 27 racers, and in the final, kept his cool on the last lap while storming from third to first in a tight finish, where less than a second separated the top three.

Ruhaan was involved in a three-way battle throughout the 12-lap final. Going into the last lap, he was placed third behind Patrese Lorenzo of Italy and Czech Adam Kowalski, but he overtook both to clinch victory, which has put him fourth in the Championship.

Ruhaan’s father, Umakanth Alva, said: “We decided to move Ruhaan from the Mini 60 category which has just six racers to the more competitive Easy Kart 60 category. It is important that Ruhaan learn to fight the competition keeping in mind that he is trying for the WSK Championship (World Championship) this year.”

