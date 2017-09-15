Only in Express

Red Bull and Renault set to split after 2018: Reports

Red Bull tried and failed to find an alternative supply, and also threatened to quit the sport altogether, but ended up staying with Renault -- using the French engines but with Tag Heuer branding.

By: Reuters | Singapore | Updated: September 15, 2017 10:44 am
Red Bull, Renault, 2018 Formula One, Tag Heuer, Mercedes Red Bull won four successive drivers’ and constructors’ titles between 2010-13. (Source: AP)
Top News

Former world champions Red Bull and engine supplier Renault are set to part company after the 2018 Formula One season, media reports said on Thursday.

The two have had a fractious relationship since a new 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power unit was introduced in 2014 and Renault’s version proved less competitive than that of rivals Mercedes.

Red Bull tried and failed to find an alternative supply, and also threatened to quit the sport altogether, but ended up staying with Renault — using the French engines but with Tag Heuer branding.

The BBC, citing multiple sources, and Sky Sports television said Renault had now told Red Bull that the company no longer wanted to supply the team after next season. There was no immediate comment from any of the parties involved.

Renault is set to supply McLaren in 2018, in a deal sources say will be announced at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso switching to the Honda units previously used by the British team.

Those deals have already been taken for granted in the paddock but the ramifications beyond 2018 for Red Bull, owned by Austrian energy drinks billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, threw a fresh twist on the shake-up.

Renault, who now have their own factory team, and Red Bull won four successive drivers’ and constructors’ titles between 2010-13.
Red Bull are the only team other than Mercedes and Ferrari to have won a race this season.

The Honda has been the slowest and least reliable of Formula One’s four current engines but Red Bull might have to use it in 2019, given the lack of any other option at present.

That could, in turn, affect where their current drivers, Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, end up. Both are race winners and likely to be of interest to Ferrari and Mercedes.

Formula One’s current engine rules run to 2020, after which new suppliers could come in. Red Bull have been linked to Volkswagen-owned brands Audi and Porsche in the past, with the latter acknowledging this month that it was considering a return to grand Prix racing.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 