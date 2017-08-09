Latest News
  • Only when authorities consider racers for Arjuna awards, motorsport will gain popularity: Gaurav Gill

Only when authorities consider racers for Arjuna awards, motorsport will gain popularity: Gaurav Gill

Stating that the panel should have recogized rally driving for the Awards,  Gill questioned that if  other sports like golf and cuesports can be recognized by the government then why not motor racing.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 9, 2017 7:01 pm
Gaurav Gill, India, Indian Express Gaurav Gill is a two-time Asia Pacific Rally (APRC) Champion. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill is the latest sportstar to hit out at the Arjuna awards selection committee. This came after he was ignored for the prestigous award. Stating that the panel should have recogized rally driving for the Awards,  Gill questioned that if  other sports like golf and cuesports can be recognized by the government then why not motor racing. It may be recalled here that only in 2015 did the Sports Ministry recognise motor racing as a sport by including FMSCI in the list of national sports federations.

In an interview with the PTI, Gill, said, “I would call them games (golf, carrom and cuesports), not even a sport with due respect to the people who have received the awards in these disciplines”.

Gill who is a two-time Asia Pacific Rally (APRC) Champion, said, “It is only when the authorities consider racers for Arjuna awards, motorsport will gain popularity and will become a career option for masses. It cannot be the other way around”.

Gill also spoke about popular sports and how the system is biased towards. The 35-year-old said, “Any cricketer who throws 10 good balls or does well once in a while, is awarded. It is a joke,” and added,  “In my sport, I have been competing with best in the business but still there is no support.”

Earlier, another Indian athlete

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. L
    Lal
    Aug 9, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Racing should be stopped as it is one of the most polluting sport. Already several youngsters are copying racing and causing loss of life. On normal roads, they race killing people and causing serious accidents.
    Reply
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
21
Zone B - Match 19
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 20
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 