On the race track, a change in formula

Formula One hasn’t hit top gear for some time. Dwindling interest and viewership have seen the sport lose teams, circuits, 200 million viewers and longtime show-runner Bernie Ecclestone. With new owners Liberty Media looking to rehab the sport’s image, there is a sense of optimism and desperation as F1 is set to embark on what could be a make or break season. Indian Express dissects the changes being made to put it back in the fastlane:

1. Fuel: Fuel consumption has increased, forcing a relaxation in minimum weight limit and fuel allowance (702kg to 722kg and 100kg to 105kg respectively).

2. Power units: Drivers will not be allowed to stockpile spare power units. During any single event, if a driver introduces more than one of a power unit element that is subject to a grid penalty, only the last element fitted may be used at subsequent events without further penalty. The power unit price has also been reduced by €1m per season compared to last year.

3. Dimensions: The 20cm increase means the cars will be two metres wide for the first time since 1997. The height remains unchanged, but the rear wing has been lowered by 15cm. It will also be 15cm wider, be mounted 20cm further back and be angled to have a greater overhang.

4. Helmets: A driver must use the same helmet design at all races save for one special event of his choosing, for example a home race.

5. Cars: The mean, not so lean machines have undergone yet another makeover and the keyword this year is ‘downforce’. The cars are wider and more aerodynamic to make overtaking easier. However the changes could disturb the airflow for those in pursuit and handling corners could get trickier.

6. Wet starts: Prolonged safety-car starts are a thing of the past. If a safety car is required due to weather conditions, the race can witness a standing start from the grid once the track is deemed safe. Laps behind the car will count towards the race distance.

NASCAR Changing

F1’s American cousin Nascar has introduced changes of its own. The stock racing unveiled a new format for the iconic Daytona 500, dividing races into three stages and introducing bonus points.

Off The Track

1. The aggressive strategy for growth and image rehab includes more teams, sponsors and circuits.

2. Unlike former supremo Bernie Ecclestone — who never quite cared for social media even though “the young kids are doing this” — the new owners are prepared to keep up with the times. During Monday’s testing in Barcelona, teams and drivers were allowed to post video snippets from inside the paddock online.

3. The new order is also looking to attract not just potential team owners but host cities too. There are plans to expand market in United States by treating each race like a SuperBowl weekend, and eventually adding a Las Vegas race to the Austin event.