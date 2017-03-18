National car racer Ashwin Sundar and wife killed in car accident

In 2008, Ashwin Sundar had signed a deal with German racing team Ma Con Motorsport. (Source: Facebook) In 2008, Ashwin Sundar had signed a deal with German racing team Ma Con Motorsport. (Source: Facebook)

National car racing champion Ashwin Sundar and his wife Nivedhitha were charred to death after their car rammed a tree in Chennai on Saturday.

As per the Chennai police the incident took place around 3:30am and both Ashwin and his wife died on the spot as they could not open the doors and were trapped inside the car.

People present near the accident spot could not go near the car and help the national champion as the car caught fire and explosions continued.

Ashwin’s wife Nivedhitha was a doctor working at a private hospital.

Very sad to hear this morning that the young Indian National racing champion Ashwin Sundar and his wife were killed in a road accident. #RIP — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) 18 March 2017

In recent reports, police said that they identified the couple with the help of the vehicle registration number. It has been revealed that they were in their BMW car.

He was a two time F4 National Champion (2012 and 2013) while he won the MRF Formula 1600 International Challenge in 2010 and 2011.

