Michael Schumacher’s son threatened by blackmailer

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick, 18, now competes in Formula Three but was racing for a Formula Four team at the time. Michael Schumacher’s son Mick, 18, now competes in Formula Three but was racing for a Formula Four team at the time.

A blackmailer reportedly threatened to kill the children of Formula One great Michael Schumacher unless a sum of 900,000 euros (USD 1 million) were paid.

“If the money doesn’t reach us by March 31, 2016, your children will be killed in some way. In Formula Four, many accidents occur,” wrote the 25-year-old balckmailer in a chilling email to Schumacher’s wife in February 2016, according to AFP.

But the man was easily traced by the police after he included his bank details in the email to Schumacher’s wife Corinna.

“To put it cautiously, giving your own bank account details is not sensible,” judge Eberhard Hausch told a court in the city of Reutlingen.

The convicted man’s lawyer said his client “can’t until this day explain why” he acted as he did.

He has now been reportedly ordered to seek psychiatric help and a German court also handed him a suspended jail sentence, a fine of 4,500 euros and 50 hours of community service.

Schumacher’s son Mick, 18, now competes in Formula Three but was racing for a Formula Four team at the time. His daughter Gina-Maria, 20, has a successful riding career.

48-year-old Michael Schumacher is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 racers of all time. He won seven world titles during his racing career, and retired from the sport in 2012. In 2013, Schumacher suffered from a serious head injury while skiing and has since been recovering at his Swiss home. His family and manager have given no details of his condition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd