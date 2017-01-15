Michael Schumacher reported to have lost two more sponsors

Formula One great Michael Schumacher suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013. (Source: Reuters) Formula One great Michael Schumacher suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013. (Source: Reuters)

A Portuguese-language sports marketing publication named Maquina do Esporte has claimed that two more sponsors have backed out their support of embattled Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

According to Sport24, the publication reports that at the three-year mark of seven time world champion Schumacher’s disappearance from public life following a skiing crash, two more sponsors – luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, and German door manufacturer Hormann – have now pulled out.

The two brands join Jet Set, Navyboot, Rosbacher and Erlinyou on the growing list of former Schumacher sponsors.

Schumacher, who holds the record of seven Formula One titles and 91 race wins between 1991 and 2006, suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013.

Last year in May, Schumachar was honoured for his life’s work. He was awarded with the inaugural ‘ Nurburgring Award’ trophy for winning at the fabled circuit for a record five times in Germany.