Max Verstappen frustrated by early exit in front of ‘home’ crowd at Belgian Grand Prix

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen said he felt frustrated by his early exit from the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and equipment faults such as the one he experienced should not happen to a top team.

By: Reuters | Published:August 27, 2017 7:34 pm
Max Verstappen, Belgian Grand Prix, Formula One, sports news, Indian Express Verstappen, who drew a sell-out crowd of orange-clad fans from his nearby home country, departed from fifth on the grid but had to retire on lap eight. (Source: Reuters)
Verstappen, who drew a sell-out crowd of orange-clad fans from his nearby home country, departed from fifth on the grid but had to retire on lap eight when his Red Bull car spluttered to a halt at the famous Eau Rouge corner.

Shaking his head, Verstappen yelled “unbelievable” into the team radio before leaving his car and riding back to the pits on a quad bike.

“I lost power and everything was done. It is really frustrating,” Verstappen told reporters after the race.

In 12 races this season, Verstappen has failed to make it to the chequered flag six times, often sidelined by technical issues with his car.

“There are so many fans paying a lot for the tickets and you finish like this. That cannot happen with a top team,” Verstappen said.

His 2016 experience at Spa-Francorchamps was also frustrating after he touched with Kimi Raikkonen’s car on the first corner and finished a disappointing 11th.

Verstappen, son of Formula One driver Jos, became the Netherlands’ first-ever winner in Formula One when he took the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

