Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Marc Marquez wins Spanish GP, takes lead after rivals collide

Marc Marquez won the Spanish MotoGP to take the overall points lead after several of his rivals crashed out of the race on Sunday.

By: AP | Published: May 6, 2018 10:18:36 pm
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Australian Grand Prix, sports news, Indian Express Marc Marquez bided his time and hit the front six laps from the end before racing away to take the chequered flag. (Source: Reuters)
Marc Marquez won the Spanish MotoGP to take the overall points lead after several of his rivals crashed out of the race on Sunday. Pole sitter Cal Crutchlow wiped out before a three-rider crash involving previous points leader Andrea Dovizioso, his Ducati teammate Jorge Lorenzo, and Dani Pedrosa.

That left Marquez, who had maneuvered into the lead from a fifth-place start, free to increase the gap and never be challenged as the four-time MotoGP champion cruised to his 37th career victory in the top category.

“Dani (Pedrosa) was the fastest, but a race is not only about being the fastest,” Marquez said. “You have to overtake, be aggressive in certain moments. I hope they are okay, but I won’t lie, (it means) more points for me.”

Marquez steered his Honda across the finish line in 41 minutes, 39.678 seconds, more than five seconds before Johann Zarco, who finished second. Andrea Iannone completed the podium.

Marquez leads the competition with 70 points after four races. Zarco is second with 58, followed by Maverick Vinales with 50.

Lorenzo Baldassarri won the Moto2 race ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Francesco Bagnaia, who leads the category with 73 points. Baldassarri is second with 64.

In Moto3, Philipp Oettl got his first career win after edging Marco Bezzecchi at the line. Bezzecchi leads the standings with 63 points, ahead of Jorge Martin with 55.

