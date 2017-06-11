Mahindra Racing wins maiden Formula E race in Berlin with double podium finish

Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist celebrates his victory after the Formula E Championship rally at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin. (Source: AP) Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist celebrates his victory after the Formula E Championship rally at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin. (Source: AP)

The Formula E race in Berlin will go down in the history of Indian motor racing as Mahindra Rracing achieved their maiden victory on Saturday. Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races, the team’s other driver Nick Heidfeld, took the third position to make the victory even more special for the only Indian manufacturer in the championship.

The second position was taken by Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi who competes for the Abt Audi team. Di Grassi, who started on pole, was overtaken by Rosenqvist after he got past Jose Maria Lopez at the second position on the grid.

Finishing third, Heidfeld gave a double podium finish for Mahindra. It was the German driver’s third consecutive podium of three races.

Team principal Dilbagh Gill said, “This is a historic milestone for Indian motorsport on open four wheels. An emotional day and so rewarding for our entire team, partners, fans and colleagues back in India and around the world. We are ready to do it all again tomorrow for the second race in this double-header weekend in Berlin,” he said.

After starting 14th, Sebastien Buemi from Switzerland finished fifth for Renault eDams.

A second ePrix will be hosted by Berlin on Sunday which will be the eighth race of the championship. It will run over 46 laps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd