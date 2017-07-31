Mahindra Racing end best ever Formula E season at third position

Mahindra Racing drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld placed second and third respectively. (Source: AP) Mahindra Racing drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld placed second and third respectively. (Source: AP)

In their best ever season, Mahindra Racing finished at the third position with 215 points at the FIA Formula E Championship on Monday. Mahindra had finished at the sixth position last season.

Trailing by 33 points from second placed Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport, Mahindra’s Swedish racing driver Felix Rosenqvist delivered the team’s final podium in round 12 on Saturday, while teammate Nick Heidfeld followed in fifth to lock down third place in the Teams’ Championship.

Lucas di Grassi managed to beat rival Sebastian Buemi for the championship title after the latter horrific weekend made him lose crucial points.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Thank you @dilbagh_gill & @MahindraRacing & @NickHeidfeld & @FRosenqvist Thank you #Passioneers An incredible achievement for an Indian team.” Executive principal of the team Dilbagh Gill said, “We did it!!!!! Thank you everyone #passioneers 3rd both in team and drivers championship. @MahindraRacing @anandmahindra”

We did it!!!!! Thank you everyone #passioneers 3rd both in team and drivers championship. @MahindraRacing @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/XDUjjJqxQA — Dilbagh Gill (@dilbagh_gill) 30 July 2017

The team mounted a comeback plan overnight to turn its fortunes on the 2.75km street circuit as both the drivers converted their M3Electro racecar’s potential to outright pace to nail qualifying and enter the Super Pole shootout for the fifth and sixth time since the opening round in Hong Kong.

