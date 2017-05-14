Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamiltonr’s 55th career win was hard-fought and tense. (Source: AP) Lewis Hamiltonr’s 55th career win was hard-fought and tense. (Source: AP)

Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to cut Sebastian Vettel’s overall lead in the Formula One championship to six points with a quarter of the season completed.

The Mercedes driver’s 55th career win was hard-fought and tense, however, with Ferrari’s Vettel seizing the lead at the start and in the hunt all the way to the finish as the tyre strategies played out.

The Britain took the chequered flag 3.4 seconds clear of the German, who did all he could to beat him.

On an afternoon that saw the two multiple world champions in a battle of their own with the rest so far behind they might as well have been in another race, Daniel Ricciardo finished 75.8 seconds behind the winner.

Ricciardo was the only driver not lapped by the top two in a race where both Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish, retiring after a blown engine and first lap collision respectively.

