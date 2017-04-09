Latest News

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese Grand Prix, sixth win in Shanghai

Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and led from beginning to end to capture the 54th race title of his career.

By: AP | Shanghai | Updated: April 9, 2017 1:44 pm
lewis hamilton, hamilton, chinese gp, chinese grand prix, china grand prix, china gp, f1, formula one, f1 news, sports news, indian express Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line 6.2 seconds ahead of Sebastian Vettel. (Source: Reuters)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steered clear of a chaotic start at the Chinese Grand Prix and coasted to victory on Sunday, claiming his fifth title in Shanghai. Hamilton started from pole position and led from beginning to end to capture the 54th race title of his career and his first of the new Formula One season.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel recovered from a mishap-filled start to finish in second place, 6.2 seconds behind the Mercedes driver.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen improved from 17th position on the starting grid to finish in third place, fighting off a spirited challenge from teammate Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap.

Ricciardo ended up in fourth position, followed by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

