Lewis Hamilton beats Michael Schumacher’s record with 69th pole position

Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher for most pole positions in a Formula One career when he secured his 69th pole at the Italian Grand Prix qualifying. His Championship rival only managed eighth place but will start sixth due to grid penalties on Red Bull.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 2, 2017 9:53 pm
Lewis Hamilton, michael schumacher, italian grand prix, lewis hamilton pole, lewis hamilton record, This is the fourth consecutive year Lewis Hamilton has taken pole at Monza. (Source; Reuters)
Lewis Hamilton secured a 69th pole position in Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. This is the most times any driver has won pole in Formula One history. Red Bull’s max Vestappen came second and he was 1.148 seconds behind Hamilton. This is the fourth consecutive year the Brit has taken pole at Monza which is widely regarded as the fastest circuit in the F1 calendar.

Verstappen and his team mate Daniel Ricciardo, who took the third position, have grid penalties which means Hamilton’s World Championship rival Sebastian Vettel, who managed only eighth for Ferrari, will start sixth. Williams’ Lance Stroll, surprisingly, has secured fourth place while Force India’s Esteban Ocon starts fifth.

The qualifying was hampered by rains at Monza. The first session had to be stopped and restarted only after the next two hours. Even then, the track was wet. But Hamilton remained in front throughout. He was second in the first session to Mercedes team mate Valterri Bottas. The Red Bulls looked tough to beat but Hamilton saved the best for the last, managing a superb lap and securing pole.

