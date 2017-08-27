Only in Express

Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th Formula One race with a pole-to-flag Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes that halved Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to seven points.

By: Reuters | Spa-francorchamps | Published:August 27, 2017 7:13 pm
Win in Belgian is Lewis Hamilton's 58th career win.
The Briton’s fifth success in 12 races came a day after he equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 68 pole positions.
Vettel finished second for Ferrari, 2.3 seconds behind, after making a strong start and tailing the triple world champion all afternoon without being able to get close enough to make a move stick.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo took third place for Red Bull after a storming re-start following a late safety car period that had closed the gap to the front runners.

With eight races remaining, four-times champion Vettel has 220 points and Hamilton 213.

