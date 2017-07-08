Lewis Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian Grand Prix

A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan. (Source: File) A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan. (Source: File)

Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.

The drop means he cannot equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time pole position record of 68 at his home British Grand Prix next week. Hamilton is currently on 66 and had been favourite to take the top slot in Austria.

A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App