Lewis Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian Grand Prix

By: Reuters | Spielberg | Published:July 8, 2017 12:26 am
A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan.
Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.

The drop means he cannot equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time pole position record of 68 at his home British Grand Prix next week. Hamilton is currently on 66 and had been favourite to take the top slot in Austria.

A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan.

