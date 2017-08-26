Only in Express

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 68 pole positions

Lewis Hamilton equalled Formula One great Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions on Saturday with a dominant performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

By: Reuters | Francorchamps (belgium) | Updated: August 26, 2017 7:05 pm
Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Formula One Lewis Hamilton (left) was fastest in every phase of qualifying to take pole with a time of one minute 42.553 seconds. (Source: AP)
The Mercedes driver was fastest in every phase of qualifying to take pole with a time of one minute 42.553 seconds, a track record.

Ferrari’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who is 14 points ahead of the Briton with nine races remaining, joined his title rival on the front row after pulling out a late flying lap of 1:42.795.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Mercedes with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen was fourth.

