Kimi Raikkonen to drive again for Ferrari in 2018 F1 championship

Kimi Raikkonen has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Ferrari and will race for the Italian Formula One team next year. Ferrari announced the deal in a brief statement on Tuesday.

By: AP | Maranello | Published:August 22, 2017 4:55 pm
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Italian Formula One, F1, sports news, Indian Express Kimi Raikkonen joined from McLaren in 2007, winning the drivers’ title in his first year with Ferrari. (Source: Reuters)
Kimi Raikkonen has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Ferrari and will race for the Italian Formula One team next year. Ferrari announced the deal in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Raikkonen joined from McLaren in 2007, winning the drivers’ title in his first year with Ferrari.

The Finnish driver left F1 at the end of 2009 but returned with Lotus two years later, and rejoined Ferrari for the 2014 campaign.

The 37-year-old Raikkonen has not won a race since his return to Ferrari, and he lies fifth in the drivers’ championship, 86 points behind teammate Sebastian Vettel, who leads the standings.

