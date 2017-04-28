Latest News

Kimi Raikkonen fastest in first practice for Russian Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen's time of 1 minute, 36.074 seconds was 0.045 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas.

By: AP | Sochi | Published:April 28, 2017 4:47 pm
Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time. (Source: AP)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time in the first practice for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly beating the two Mercedes cars.

Raikkonen’s time of 1 minute, 36.074 seconds was 0.045 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest at 1:36.681, ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was fifth for Ferrari after spinning late in the session.

Renault test driver Sergei Sirotkin was given a rare run in the first practice session, but the car broke down before he could set a time.

The session was briefly red-flagged when the engine cover flew off Esteban Ocon’s Force India car on a high-speed section.

