Jean Todt unopposed for third term as FIA president

Jean Todt is sure to be re-elected for a third term as president of Formula One’s governing body after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday that no other candidates were standing.

The 71-year-old Frenchman took over from Max Mosley in 2009 and won a second four-year term in 2013. The FIA said on its website (www.fia.com) that the former Ferrari team boss was the only candidate whose electoral list had been received by the official deadline.

The vote will be held at the Annual General Assembly on December 8 in Paris. Formula One, with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over the commercial rights last January, is entering a potentially turbulent period with team contracts expiring in 2020 and a new engine format to be agreed.

