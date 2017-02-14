It’ll be great to explore India and do Yoga: Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement after winning his maiden world title last year. (Source: File) Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement after winning his maiden world title last year. (Source: File)

A practitioner of meditation, Formula One champion Nico Rosberg says he is keen to explore India some day and may even look at pursuing yoga for strengthening his mind and body.

Rosberg, whose F1 career spanned 11 seasons, finished second in 2014 and 2015 before he finally bagged the Formula One World Championship title last year and the 31-year-old gave a lot of credit to meditation’ for his success.

“I have always been exploring that area because we are training our bodies flat out but yet we don’t do that much for our minds, so it’s possible to do that extra for your minds. So I went for it with a mental trainer and it gave me that little bit extra you know,” said Rosberg on the eve of the Laureus World Sports awards.

Asked if he is planning to pursue yoga as well, Rosberg said: “Yoga and meditation is quite similar. Meditation has given me something extra in my life. It will be great to explore India some day and do Yoga, the Indian way of exploring this training.”

Having ended runner-up in 2014 and 2015, Rosberg vowed to avoid such disappointments and had hired a mind management specialist. He started to practice meditation, which ultimately played a key role in him winning the F1 championship.

“Thanks to the difficult moments in my life as they motivated me to do better. It gave me the push to keep fighting with all the dedication and hard work. Mediation also played a role,” said Rosberg, who announced his shock retirement after winning his maiden world title last year.