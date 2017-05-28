From French Riviera to Indy Brickyard for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso, whose McLaren-Honda-Andretti car will be fifth on the grid on Sunday, will have to overcome the rolling starts and traffic of oval racing. (Source: Reuters) Fernando Alonso, whose McLaren-Honda-Andretti car will be fifth on the grid on Sunday, will have to overcome the rolling starts and traffic of oval racing. (Source: Reuters)

With the triumphs in Monaco well behind him, F1 driver Fernando Alonso will skip Sunday’s race and jump across the pond to try and win the second leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsport — the Indianapolis 500. Here’s a lowdown.

The 35-year-old rookie Alonso, whose McLaren-Honda-Andretti car will be fifth on the grid on Sunday, will have to overcome the rolling starts and traffic of oval racing. He can draw hope from Alexander Rossi — a F1 convert who won the race in his first season last year.

ORIGIN The Indianapolis Motor Speedway complex was built in 1909 and hosted small events before the first 500 was held on the 1911 Memorial Day.

First held in 1929, Monaco GP was part of the inaugural F1 World Championship in 1950. It has remained on the calendar since 1955.

CIRCUIT IndyCar drivers test their stamina over the famous 500-mile, 200-lap contest on the oval track at the ‘Brickyard’.

Monaco circuit consists of narrow bends on the streets of Monte Carlo. At 260km, it is the only GP that doesn’t follow FIA’s 305km minimum distance rule.

CARS All IndyCars have the same chassis, and while the aero kits are different depending on the two engine manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet, it is largely a level playing field.

F1 teams construct their own vehicles. The cars run on the same tyres and some may have the same power units, gearboxes, brakes. But the chassis and several internal parts are unique.

Chassis

Indy: Carbon Fiber Dallara IC-12

F1: Carbon fiber/Multiple designs

Engine

Indy: Honda or Chevy 2.2L DI Turbo V6 + 550-700 HP

F1: Multiple manufacturers 1.6L Turbo V6 + 750 HP + KERS

Fuel

Indy: E85 Ethanol

F1: Unleaded gasoline

Top Speed

Indy: 386kmph

F1: 372kmph

0-60

Indy: 3sec

F1: 2.1-2.7sec

Weight

Indy: 710 KG

F1: 722 KG

