Latest News

Formula One to ditch ‘halo’ protection device in favour of screen

Formula One has decided to ditch 2018 plans for a 'halo' head protection system and instead go for a transparent screen.

By: Reuters | Published:April 26, 2017 12:31 pm
Formula One, F1, halo, transparent screen, Russian Grand Prix, head protection system, sports stories, Indian Express The ‘halo’ cockpit protection device is fixed at three points including a central pillar in front of the driver. (Source: Reuters)

Formula One is set to abandon plans for a ‘halo’ head protection system in favour of a transparent screen that could be introduced for 2018.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced the development following a meeting of the sport’s core Strategy Group in Paris on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

“A number of more integrated solutions for additional frontal protection have been studied, and the decision has been taken to give priority to the transparent ‘shield’ family of systems,” it said in a statement.

“The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018.”

The ‘halo’ cockpit protection device, which is fixed at three points including a central pillar in front of the driver that supports a protective loop above his head, was extensively tested last season with a mixed response.

The FIA said in January the net safety benefit had been established but a decision needed to be made about the aesthetics and whether such a system was right for Formula One.

Cockpit protection has become a priority since the deaths of drivers in other series after being hit by wheels and flying debris.

The shield, a see-through screen in front of the driver that does not cover the cockpit, was tested in practice for this year’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Decisions made at the Strategy Group have to be approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council, which is usually a formality.

Tuesday’s meeting also agreed changes to the 2018 regulations that will lead to the disappearance of the current ‘T-wing’ and ‘Shark Fin’ aerodynamic devices that have also been criticised on aesthetics grounds.

Measures will also be taken to ensure that oil will not be used as fuel.

The Strategy Group, which is currently limited to top teams, will also be opened to non-members.

The governing body said this would demonstrate “the effective commitment of both the FIA and the Commercial Rights Holder to improve transparency in the sport.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune