Latest News

Force India take 14 points from Russian Grand Prix

Sahara Force India consolidated their fourth position in the team standings by collecting 14 points from the Russian Grand Prix.

By: PTI | Sochi | Updated: April 30, 2017 9:29 pm
Perez had started ninth on the grid while Ocon was just behind him in the Formula One race. (Source: AP)

Sahara Force India consolidated their fourth position in the team standings by collecting 14 points from the Russian Grand Prix with Sergio Perez finishing sixth ahead of team-mate Esteban Ocon,.

Perez had started ninth on the grid while Ocon was just behind him in the Formula One race.

Force India now have opened up a 13-point lead over fifth placed Williams, who have 18 points, after Felipe Massa managed two points from the race with his ninth place finish. The other Williams driver Lance Stroll was not among points as he finished 11th, just outside the points bracket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
TODAY

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi