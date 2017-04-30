Force India take 14 points from Russian Grand Prix

Perez had started ninth on the grid while Ocon was just behind him in the Formula One race. (Source: AP) Perez had started ninth on the grid while Ocon was just behind him in the Formula One race. (Source: AP)

Sahara Force India consolidated their fourth position in the team standings by collecting 14 points from the Russian Grand Prix with Sergio Perez finishing sixth ahead of team-mate Esteban Ocon,.

Perez had started ninth on the grid while Ocon was just behind him in the Formula One race.

Force India now have opened up a 13-point lead over fifth placed Williams, who have 18 points, after Felipe Massa managed two points from the race with his ninth place finish. The other Williams driver Lance Stroll was not among points as he finished 11th, just outside the points bracket.

