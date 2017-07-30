Latest News

Double points finish for Force India at Hungarian Grand Prix

Sahara Force India grabbed six points from the Hungarian Grand Prix and is now at 101 points, ranked fourth in the Constructor's standings. Incidentally, Force India recorded a similar result in the British Grand Prix.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 30, 2017 10:04 pm
Sergio Perez started at 14th from the grid and his teammate Esteban Ocon was at 12th position in the starting line-up. (Source: AP)
Force India registered a double points finish after Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon managed to grab eighth and ninth positions respectively at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Sunday. The team took six points from the race and now have 101 points in the constructor’s championship. They are fourth in the standings. Incidentally, Force India recorded a similar result at the British Grand Prix, with the only change being in the positions of the drivers.

Perez started 14th on the grid while Ocon was placed 12th in the starting line-up. Sebastian Vettel showed amazing consistency throughout the race and beat teammate Kimi Raikkonen for a one-two finish for Ferrari, increasing his world championship lead to 14 points.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes registered third and fourth positions respectively followed by Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz. Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren completed the top 10 positions.

Before Vettel, it was Michael Schumacher who was the last Ferrari driver to win from pole position in Hungarian Grand Prix. Schumacher dominated that season of 2004 and clinched his seventh and last championship.

