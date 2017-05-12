Latest News

Fernando Alonso’s Indy 500 car will go to his museum

Fernando Alonso is missing the May 28 Monaco Grand Prix, Formula One's showpiece, to compete at Indianapolis in a Honda-powered McLaren Indy car.

By: Reuters | Barcelona | Published:May 12, 2017 1:51 pm
Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.

“It’s coming. After the race the car will be in the museum as well,” the Spaniard told reporters at his home grand prix on Thursday.

“Every car I jumped in from 2004 or something like that, it’s always in my contract that it will be in my museum afterwards. This one is no different.”

The Spaniard, who entered Formula One in 2001 and won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, has a museum near Oviedo in his native Asturias region containing career trophies, helmets and cars.

