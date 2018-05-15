Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Felipe Massa to race in Formula E for Venturi

Monaco-based Venturi said that Felipe Massa will begin testing by the end of this month before he competes in the next season's all-electric series which starts later this year.

By: AP | Monaco | Published: May 15, 2018 10:38:02 pm
Formula One F1 – Japanese Grand Prix 2017 – Suzuka Circuit, Japan – October 5, 2017. Williams’ Felipe Massa attends a fan event. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa will race in Formula E after signing a three-year deal with Venturi on Tuesday.

The Monaco-based team, which is co-owned by actor Leonardo Di Caprio, says the Brazilian driver will begin testing by the end of this month before he competes in the next season’s all-electric series, which starts later this year.

Massa says “the team is in a phase of growth and development. I’ll do everything I can to contribute to the project and hopefully I’ll be among the front runners.”

The 37-year-old Massa retired from Formula One in 2017 after his final season with Williams. He previously raced for Ferrari and Sauber. He came close to winning the world title in 2008.

