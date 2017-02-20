Williams team retains Paul Di Resta as reserve driver for 2017

Di Resta raced in F1 for Force India from 2011-13, scoring 121 points with a best finish of fourth. REUTERS Di Resta raced in F1 for Force India from 2011-13, scoring 121 points with a best finish of fourth. REUTERS

British driver Paul Di Resta has been retained as reserve driver for the Williams Formula One team this season.

Di Resta raced in F1 for Force India from 2011-13, scoring 121 points with a best finish of fourth, but was not retained in 2014.

After two years away from F1, the 30-year-old Scotsman returned last year as reserve driver for Williams.

The new season starts at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 26, where Di Resta will be back up to Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa and 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll.

Massa retired from F1 after last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but returned when Valtteri Bottas left Williams to join Mercedes after world champion Nico Rosberg’s surprise decision to quit.