Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Amarnath Menon in Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship

Much of the focus today was on the Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) and Pro-Stock (up to 165cc) classes. (Source: Twitter) Much of the focus today was on the Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) and Pro-Stock (up to 165cc) classes. (Source: Twitter)

Honda Ten10 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu and Mithun Kumar hogged the limelight while young Amarnath Menon achieved a double in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur today.

While 18-year old Sethu, in scoring a double, led a 1-2 finish for Honda Ten10 Racing in the premier Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) class with Mathana Kumar finishing second, the team, spearheaded by P K Mithun Kumar, swept all three podium spots in the Pro-Stock (up to 165cc) category.

Equally impressive was 21-year-old Amarnath Menon from Kozhikode, who extended his domination in the Super Sport Indian (300-400cc) class, by repeating his performance of the first round at Coimbatore last month to win both the races again.

Much of the focus today was on the Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) and Pro-Stock (up to 165cc) classes which were

run on a combined grid. Like in the first outing on Saturday, Sethu rode a well-judged race. Starting from pole, Sethu yielded ground to reigning champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) who made a daring pass on the left-hander in the Bridge Complex only to crash out at Turn-4.

Jagan’s exit came a lap after team-mate K Y Ahamed who was shadowing Sethu had crashed.It gave Sethu a clean run up front and he opened up a gap for a comfortable win ahead of team mate Mathana Kumar while Prabhu Arunagiri (RACR) finished third.

Results (Provisional):National Championship – Super Sport Indian (165cc, 9 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten10 Racing) (18 mins:11.528 secs); 2. S Mathana Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) (18:15.594); 3. Prabhu Arunagiri (RACR) (18:16.178).

Super Sport Indian (300-400cc, 10 laps): 1. Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing) (11:54.706); 2. Deepak Ravi Kumar

(MotoRev) (11: 54.865); 3. Vivek Pillai (Rockers Racing) (11:55.134).

Pro-Stock (165cc, 9 laps): 1. P K Mithun Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) (18:55.557); 2. Anish D Shetty (Honda Ten10

Racing) (19:06.148); 3. Aravind Balakrishnan (Honda Ten10 Racing) (19:06.610).

Stock (Novice, 165cc, 6 laps):1. Peddu Sri Harsha (Sparks Racing) (11:23.303); 2. Vysakh Sobhan (Speed Up Racing)

(11:25.804); 3.Anup Kumar M (RACR) (11:28.032).

One-Make Championship – Honda CBR250 Open (Race 1, 6 laps): 1. Hari Krishnan (Honda Ten10 Racing) (12:35.539); 2.

Arvind Balakrishnan (Honda Ten 10 Racing) (12:36.307); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten 10 Racing) (12:40.917). Race 2 (9

laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (Honda Ten10 Racing) (2:02.550); 2. Anish D Shetty (Honda Ten10 Racing) (18:59.675); 3. Aravind Balakrishnan (Honda Ten10 Racing) (19:00.290).

Honda CBR150 (Novice, 6 laps): 1. Satyanarayana (Hyderabad) (13:28.437); 2. Amala Jerald A (Chennai) (13:28.861); 3. Vysakh Sobhan (Kerala) (13:29.072).

TVS Apache RTR 200 (Open, 6 laps): 1. Prabhu V (Chennai) (08:56.086); 2. Sivanesan S (Chennai) (08:56.781); 3. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (08:57.054).

Novice (6 laps): 1. Peddu Sri Harsha (Hyderabad) (13:22.472); 2. Shankar Guru A (Chennai) (13:25.083); 3. Romario J (Chennai) (13: 40.846).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App