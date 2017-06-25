Daniel Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP, Sebastian Vettel leads overall

Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (Source: Reuters) Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (Source: Reuters)

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll’s Williams in the closing meters to take second place.

Vettel steered his Ferrari into fourth, just ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

In a stop-start race, the safety car came out three times in quick succession before a red flag stopped the race near the midway point because debris littered the track.

Shortly before that, Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that threatens to sour their good relations.

Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to collide into him. An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty, but Hamilton lost valuable time changing a loose headrest at the same time that Vettel served his time penalty.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App