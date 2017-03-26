Daniel Ricciardo misses grid at Australian GP after stopping in warm-up

Daniel Ricciardo rejoined the race when the leaders had completed the first lap. (Source: Reuters) Daniel Ricciardo rejoined the race when the leaders had completed the first lap. (Source: Reuters)

Daniel Ricciardo has missed the start of the season-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix after stopping during warmup, and has had to join Sunday’s race from the pits.

The Australian driver’s day started badly when he was given a grid penalty of five places pushing him back from 10th to 15th after being forced to make an unscheduled gearbox change on his Red Bull following a crash late in qualifying on Saturday.

It got worse when he had mechanical failure on the warmup and his car was transported back to the garages.

The scheduled start was aborted and cars did an extra formation lap because another of the drivers was not in place, but Ricciardo was still in the pits when the other 19 cars got the race underway.

Ricciardo, who placed third in the 2016 drivers’ championship, rejoined the race when the leaders had completed the first lap.

Lance Stroll, the 18-year-old Canadian who is making his F1 debut in Melbourne, will start at the back of the grid after his Williams also needed an unscheduled gearbox change.

The Williams team was given a suspended 25,000 euros ($27,000) fine for failing to properly inform FIA of the change.

