Carlos Sainz given three-place grid penalty for Russian Grand Prix

By: Reuters | Manama | Published:April 17, 2017 1:20 pm
The Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on April 30 is the fourth round of the season.

Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty for the Russian Grand Prix after Formula One stewards ruled that he was mostly to blame for a collision that brought out the safety car in Sunday’s Bahrain race.

The Spaniard left the pitlane and collided with Lance Stroll’s Williams just as the 18-year-old Canadian rookie was turning into the first corner on lap 13.

“I got hit from the side,” exclaimed a startled Stroll over the team radio.

The incident put both drivers out of the floodlit race at the Sakhir Circuit.

Stewards said in a statement after reviewing video evidence that Stroll had taken the normal racing line while Sainz “made a very optimistic attempt to pass”.

The Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on April 30 is the fourth round of the season. Toro Rosso are currently sixth in the standings, with Williams fifth.

