British teenager has legs amputated after F4 crash

was trapped in the wreckage for more than 90 minutes before being extricated and flown to hospital. (Source: Facebook) was trapped in the wreckage for more than 90 minutes before being extricated and flown to hospital. (Source: Facebook)

British Formula Four driver Billy Monger has had his lower legs amputated after an horrific crash at the Donington Park circuit on Sunday, series organisers said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, who smashed at speed into the back of another car that had halted on the track, was trapped in the wreckage for more than 90 minutes before being extricated and flown to hospital.

“Due to the injuries sustained and despite every effort, Billy has sadly had both lower legs amputated,” the FIA sanctioned series said in a statement.

“He has been kept in an induced coma while undergoing surgery, from which he is expected to be woken in the next few days.”

A crowd-funding site was set up to raise funds for the teenager’s medical treatment and recovery, with Formula One drivers joining the motorsport community in expressing support on Twitter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now