Belgian Grnad Prix: Mixed weekend for Force India as their drivers collide again

Esteban Ocon salvaged a ninth place while Sergio Perez failed to finish after a collision between the Force India drivers in the Belgian GP. Ocon was running 11th and his teammate 10th when the two hit on lap 30 of the 54-lap race.

By: PTI | Spa-francorchamps | Published:August 27, 2017 10:18 pm
Force India could collect just two points from this weekend, taking their tally to 103 after 12 rounds. (Source: Reuters)
Esteban Ocon salvaged a ninth place while Sergio Perez failed to finish after a collision between the Force India drivers in the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix.

Ocon was running 11th and his teammate 10th when the former hit the Mexican from behind on lap 30 of the 54-lap race, causing an instant puncture on Perez’s right rear wing.

Fourth-placed Force India had scored double points finish in the previous three rounds but they could collect just two points from this weekend, taking their tally to 103 after 12 rounds.

It was also the second retirement of the season for Perez, who is seventh in the drivers’ standings with 56 points. Ocon is eighth with 47 points and has finished in all the races so far.

