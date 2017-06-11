Anand Mahindra gets emotional as India’s national anthem plays for first time at Formula E race, watch video

An emotional Anand Mahindra shared his feelings on Twitter after they won their maiden Formula E race. (Express photo) An emotional Anand Mahindra shared his feelings on Twitter after they won their maiden Formula E race. (Express photo)

India’s Mahindra Racing team won their first Formula E electric series on Saturday after Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist emerged victorious in the first of two Berlin ePrix races. It was a historic day for both the driver and the team as they saw their maiden victories.

Mahindra and his team were beyond themselves as their Swedish driver finished first on on the podium. The special occasion left Anand Mahindra, the chairman and director of Mahindra group, emotional who posted on his social media account that even though Twitter allowed 140 characters, he did not need them. “I stood and wept…Jai ho,” wrote Mahindra after the Indian national anthem played for the first time at the Formula E race in Berlin.

Mahindra remembered the day Chetan Maini came to his office to recommend them to join the FIA Formula E. “Finally,I remember the day @MainiChetan you came to my office and recommended we join @FIAformulaE Thank you, Chetan. I haven’t forgotten,” wrote Mahindra in another emotional tweet.

Twitter allows you 140 characters. I don’t need them. I stood and wept…Jai ho.. http://t.co/MzLLPhRK7y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 10 June 2017

In a series of tweet, he thanked the driver as well as the manager. “Time for gratitude..First to @FRosenqvist Felix you are a sporting star in the making..Thank you for sharing your talent with us…”

“And thank you @NickHeidfeld On the podium at home..but home is also now India..where you have a billion fans..” he wrote in another tweet.

“And it’s my job to thank you, @dilbagh_gill This pic’s accurate.It’s a lonely job,being the manager..But look behind .we’re all with you,” he thanked the manager.

And it’s my job to thank you, @dilbagh_gill This pic’s accurate.It’s a lonely job,being the manager..But look behind .we’re all with you… http://t.co/oRiEg0h6Rm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 10 June 2017

After winning the race, Rosenqvist said: “It was just such a good race, under control, so yeah, unbelievable. Nothing went wrong, just a little lock up in the last hairpin. I was able to enjoy the whole race.

The win puts Mahindra Racing third in the Team Championship with 127 points with Renault E.Dams in the lead (208 points) followed by Audi Sport (142 points).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd