After Mercedes, Ferrari presents new car for Formula One season

Ferrari has presented its new Formula One car, designed to challenge Mercedes this season.

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, chief technical officer Mattia Binotto and drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were on stage for the presentation.

The SF70H is redder – the traditional color of Ferrari – than last year’s car. Only the front wings sport a touch of white and part of the rear, which also has stripes the colors of the Italian flag: white, red and green.

The car has a lengthened nose and an arrow-shaped wing as a consequence of the radical overhaul of the sport’s technical rulebook over the offseason.

Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2015, but dropped to third last year, 367 points adrift of Mercedes and 70 behind Red Bull.