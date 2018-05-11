Mohali girl makes cut for Young India fellowship Award in Squash

Priya Gupta with coach Satinder Bajwa at Khelshala at Atawa village in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Priya Gupta with coach Satinder Bajwa at Khelshala at Atawa village in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

ON THURSDAY, as Mohali squash player 20-year-old Priya Gupta got her letter for being selected for the Young India Fellowship Award by Ashoka University, Sonepat, her father Suresh Gupta was busy collecting scrap in nearby Maloya on his cycle cart. Gupta is currently ranked 14 in the national women’s rankings by Squash Rackets Federation of India and the Khelshala trainee is now charting her playing career apart from studies.

“When I started playing squash at Government High School, Sector 35, in 2009 started by squash coach Satinder Bajwa, I saw squash as a leisure activity. Later, my interest grew in the sport and when I won the U-15 title in the Chandigarh State Championships, it was a huge moment for my family. My father works as a scrap dealer and earns Rs 10,000 monthly. Winning squash titles has always brought my family moments to cherish and getting this scholarship worth Rs 9 lakh means a lot for my family,” shared Priya, who is a BA Honours final year student at PG Government College, Sector 42.

The youngster started playing golf in 2009 at Khelshala, an NGO started by Satinder Bajwa, who has been the director of squash at Harvard Univeristy for more than a decade and mentor of eight-time world champion Jansher Khan of Pakistan. Gupta won the U-15 title in the Chandigarh Squash Championships in 2012 and was a member of the Panjab University team which won the All India Inter University Squash Championships in 2016 and 2017. Last year also saw Gupta winning the title in the Second Khelshala SRFI Squash Championships and the youngster finished fourth at the Hamdard Delton Squash Open played in Delhi this February. Gupta plans to play in the Gymkhana Classic Senior Championships in Delhi next month.

“Playing regularly on the SFRI squash circuit needs a lot of money. But I aim to play in some tournaments this year to improve my rankings. Winning the title at Khelshala Open boosted my confidence and reaching the semi-finals at Hamdard Delton Open also helped my game,” shared Gupta, who will be studying diploma in liberal arts in Sonepat.

At the Khelshala training centre in Sector 42, more than 70 village and slum kids learn to play squash and the NGO has produced more than 20 national-level players. The 61-year-old Satinder Bajwa, who worked as director of squash at Harvard University from 1999 to 2010, believes that getting selected for studies in universities apart from winning medals in squash helps the kids. “The village and slum kids train here in the morning as well as evening and playing a sport and winning medals at the national level help their confidence. In USA, a lot of universities enroll players in special sports programmes and if players like Priya can get scholarships here too, it will help the players,” added Bajwa, the founder of Khelshala.

