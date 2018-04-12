Kathua, Unnao rape case: Gautam Gambir challenges ‘Mr System’ to punish perpetrators

Delhi Daredevils (DD) captain Gautam Gambhir plays a shot against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during an IPL match 2018 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Delhi Daredevils (DD) captain Gautam Gambhir plays a shot against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during an IPL match 2018 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Dardevils captain and two-time World Cup winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed anger at the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. He challenged “Mr System” to show the courage to punish the perpetrators.

Gambhir, who has been vocal on a lot of social issues tweeted: “Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase”

He also slammed those obstructing advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat from appearing for the rape victim in Kathua.

Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 12 April 2018

“Shame on those, especially the lawyers, who are challenging and obstructing Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel of our victimised daughter from Kathua. ? #kathuaHorror,” the Delhi daredevils captain tweeted.

Shame on those, especially the lawyers, who are challenging and obstructing Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel of our victimised daughter from Kathua. बेटी बचाओ से अब क्या अब हम बलात्कारी बचाओ हो गए हैं? #kathuaHorror pic.twitter.com/V9jdAFFMl0 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 12 April 2018

In Unnao, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The father of the rape survivor died on April 9 in police custody. In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl Asifa Bano was kidnapped and gangraped allegedly inside a prayer hall. She was later on murdered and the body was dumped in a forest.

There has been tremendous outrage across the country with celebrities from all walks of life voicing their concerns about safety and security of women and children.

Also Read: Sania Mirza slams Twitter user for questioning her nationality

Tennis player and mutliple grandslam winner Sania Mirza also expressed her anguish.

“Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach

“Justice needs to be done … for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase,” Sania tweeted

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd