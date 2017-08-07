Justin Gatlin: The man fans love to hate

Justin Gatlin celebrates after crossing the line to win the gold medal in the Men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London. (Source: AP) Justin Gatlin celebrates after crossing the line to win the gold medal in the Men’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London. (Source: AP)

A dope cheat who represents all the ills plaguing the sport of athletics, is what a majority of fans believe Justin Gatlin is. The American, since making a comeback in 2010 – after a second ban for a doping offence which lasted four years – has been booed at every major competition, including the final of the World Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London on Saturday night. ‘You don’t deserve the boos,’ is what Bolt told Gatlin in a show of sportsmanship after being relegated to bronze in the 100 metres final. Here’s why Gatlin, a fallen hero and villain to many, remains a sprinting phenomenon.

Evergreen sprinter

Two years ago, at the age of 33, when sprinters are past their prime, Gatlin produced a blistering 9.74, his personal best at the Doha leg of the Diamond League. Eleven years earlier, Gatlin won the Olympic gold in Athens with a World record-equalling time of 9.77. Moreover, since his return he had gone progressively faster every year till 2015. A year earlier, he also clocked 9.77 and 19.71 in the two sprint events. A look at the age when leading sprinters achieved their personal best gives an idea why Gatlin is an evergreen sprinter. Britain’s Linford Christie too set his personal best at the age of 33, but a much slower 9.87. Usain Bolt’s personal best came eight years ago when he was 22, Yohan Blake clocked his personal best at 23, Asafa Powell was 25 when he clocked 9.72 in Lausanne and Maurice Green’s personal best came at the age of 22.

How clean is he?

Critics says Gatlin has reaped the benefits of doping. BBC.com reported a University of Oslo study which concluded that users of anabolic steroids continued to reap the benefits years after they stopped using the drug. “I think it is likely that effects could be lifelong or at least lasting decades in humans. Our data indicates the exclusion time of two years is far too short. Even four years is too short,” Kristian Gundersen, Professor of Physiology at the University of Oslo, had told BBC Sport. However, age and injury caught up with Gatlin since being nudged out by Bolt at the 2015 Beijing World Championships by just 0.01 seconds. Gatlin’s defence has always been his clean record since making a comeback. He has been extensively tested and come out clean on every single occasion since his comeback while emerging Usain Bolt’s fiercest rival.

Why was Gatlin banned?

He was given a two-year suspension for taking a banned amphetamine in 2001 when he was still in college. However, Gatlin said that the positive test was a result of the medication he took for an attention deficit disorder. He was allowed to run a year later. However, what happened after the 2005 Helsinki World Championships – where he won the sprint double – ruined Gatlin’s image for good as he tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone. Though he could have been banned for life, the term was reduced to eight years as he agreed to co-operate with doping authorities. This was further watered down to four years and it allowed Gatlin to return in 2010.

How did Gatlin beat Bolt?

Both Gatlin and Bolt had the same season’s best coming into the London World Championships – 9.95 seconds. Gatlin too, like Bolt, had an injury-plagued season, including undergoing rehabilitation for calf, groin and ankle issues. His consistency had also declined and at 35, though he remained a tough competitor, everyone expected him to fade as father age was clearly catching up. But he not only beat the greater sprinter in the world, who had the slowest start among the finalists, but also the future star Christian Coleman, 22, who is the fastest man in the world this year. Bolt was in Lane 4 and Coleman in 5 and it looked like it would be a shootout between these two. However, Bolt failed to recover from the poor start and could not find the acceleration in the second half (60m-80m) which has made him special all these years. Gatlin, unlike at the World Championships two years ago, didn’t dip early. Gatlin, in Lane 8, essentially beat Bolt and Coleman in the final 15 metres by focusing on the second phase of the race, a testament to the longevity of the 35-year-old.

Meanwhile, IAAF president, Sebastian Coe said, “Gatlin is eligible to compete. It’s not the most exciting day in prospect for me but he has to be accorded some respect. It’s not the perfect script. I thought Usain was very generous with the observations he made. That must have been a bitter event for him to swallow. He was bigger than the moment and it typifies his career.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd