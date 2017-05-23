JSW hopes to replicate Bengaluru FC success with Haryana team in Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the four new teams added to the Pro Kabaddi League. (Source: Twitter) Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the four new teams added to the Pro Kabaddi League. (Source: Twitter)

JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse said that they will be putting in the same effort for their Haryana franchise as they have committed for Bengaluru FC. Ghouse was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the recently concluded player auctions for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

“I can confidently say is that we will give the same amount of effort and intensity to every team that we are involved in,” he said.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the four new teams added to the eight that were already part of the league. While the rest are yet to make any announcements, JSW has announced that the team will be called Haryana Steelers.

Apart from the PKL team, JSW also own Bengaluru FC, who have enjoyed nearly unprecedented success since its inception. “We will bring the same professionalism and all the other aspects like team management is standardised across all sports we are involved in. If that results in us winning over here then we will take it,” said Ghouse.

Ghouse also said that JSW Sports were approached for owning a team in the league’s earlier editions. “In the initial seasons we were approached but we had just started Bengaluru FC at the time and were really not in a position to add another team. But now we are more settled and have the confidence of being able to what we want to do. We can really take it to another level and we are really happy that we could be a part of the league,” he said.

