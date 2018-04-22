Ziva accompanies MS Dhoni to Hyderabad for match against SRH

MS Dhoni travels with Ziva to Hyderabad. (Source: Circle of Cricket) MS Dhoni travels with Ziva to Hyderabad. (Source: Circle of Cricket)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni travelled to Hyderabad with daughter Ziva for the next Indian Premier League match of Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A picture of the father-daughter travelling to the city is doing the rounds as the wicketkeeper-batsman hopes for another victory for his side.

Dhoni, who last featured for CSK on Friday in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, has enjoyed the support of her daughter from the stands from the beginning of the IPL 2018 season. Last Monday, Dhoni shared an adorable video of his little girl, who wanted to hug him during the match. He wrote “When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match.”

Here is a picture of Dhoni and Ziva on their way to Hyderabad:

Watson smashed his third IPL century as Chennai Super Kings moved to their new ‘home’ in style by producing a comprehensive 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals. CSK have been forced into shifting their home base from Chennai to Pune in the aftermath of police expressing inability to control the crowd over Cauvery protests and the staging of IPL contests in the city.

The franchise organised a special train ‘WhistlePodu Express’ to take the fans for the match to Pune free of cost including free food and accommodation and the Yellow Brigade showed up in huge numbers. Welcoming the move to Pune, Dhoni said, “The people over here, they supported me when I played for Pune, so you could say that it was good that I could return the favor. Yes, it’s Chennai Super Kings and not Pune Super Kings, but by the end of the seventh game, we’ll see more yellow here.”

